Lahore, other parts of Punjab rattled by 4.4-magnitude earthquake

Residents of Okara, Kasur, Sheikhupura and other cities also experience tremors
LAHORE: Various cities in Punjab including the provincial capital Lahore were jolted by an earthquake on Tuesday.
Apart from the metropolis, tremors were also felt in Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Muridke and Kamoke.
So far no damage or loss of life has been reported due to the earthquake measured at 4.4 on the Richter scale with a depth of 12 kilometres, as per the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.
Earthquakes are a common occurrence in Pakistan, a country situated on the active boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The Indian plate's continuous northward push into the Eurasian plate makes large parts of South Asia seismically active.
Recently, country's financial hub Karachi has been in the news for continuous tremors with its residents experiencing around 49 mild quakes last month.
According to Chief Meteorologist Ameer Hyder Leghari, Karachi's quakes were due to the Landhi Fault Line becoming active after several decades as it was going through a normalisation phase.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
