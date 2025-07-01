Motorcyclist dies in collision with water tanker in Karachi

A representational image shows a water tanker in a road accident. — PPI/File

KARACHI: A motorcyclist died following a collision with a water tanker near Site Area and Liaquat Chowrangi as law enforcement promptly seized the tanker and arrested its driver on Tuesday.

Police have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

Both the water tanker and its driver were promptly transferred to the Site-A police station for further inquiries.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene quickly to provide assistance.

Earlier last week, a deadly collision involving a water tanker raised the total number of fatalities from heavy traffic accidents in Karachi this year to 138, according to police reports.

On May 31, at least five lives were lost in five separate accidents, including that of a college professor.

The increasing number of high-speed dumper truck crashes, which have resulted in many deaths and injuries over recent months, has led authorities to introduce various safety measures.

This ongoing issue has strengthened demands for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations and major upgrades to the city’s road infrastructure to help prevent further loss of life.