Sindh requests mobile service suspension on Ashura for security reasons

A large number of Shia Muslims attend the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at Empress Market Sadar in Karachi on July 29, 2023. — APP

KARACHI: To ensure foolproof security on Youm-e-Ashura, the Sindh government has formally requested the federal authorities to suspend mobile phone services across the province on the 10th of Muharram, which falls on Sunday.

In this regard, the Sindh Home Department has formally written to the Ministry of Interior, urging that mobile internet services be suspended along the routes of Ashura processions to prevent any untoward incidents.

The department further asked the Ministry of Interior to take a decision as per existing protocols and inform the provincial authorities accordingly.

After receiving multiple testimonies of moon-sighting from across the country, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Thursday announced that the moon of Moharram 1447 Hijri was sighted in the country, and Ashura would fall on July 6 (Sunday).

Muharram is regarded as one of the four sacred Islamic months. Ashura falls on its 10th day when the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) along with his family members were martyred in the battle of Karbala.

Faithful hold processions and majalis across the country in Muharram, while religious scholars address huge gatherings amid tight security, with thousands of law enforcers deployed to ensure security.

Last week, the Ministry of Interior greenlighted the nationwide deployment of the Pakistan Army and civil armed forces (CAFs) to bolster security during Muharram.

According to the notification, the federal government’s decision follows formal requests from all provincial administrations, as well as the governments of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the Islamabad Capital Territory.

Troops will be deployed under Sections 4 and 5 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. The scale and duration of deployments will be determined by local authorities based on on-ground security assessments, in consultation with federal and provincial stakeholders.

Earlier, it was reported that the decision to suspend mobile phone or internet services during the sacred Islamic month would be made in consultation with the provinces.