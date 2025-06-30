Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar addressing an event in Islamabad on June 30, 2025. — Screengrab/YouTube/Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Monday that New Delhi was trying to use water as a weapon against Islamabad and that Pakistan would not tolerate any violation of its territorial integrity or sovereignty.

Addressing at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI)’s 52nd anniversary, Dar, who also holds the portfolio of deputy prime minister, said India was attempting to hold 240 million Pakistanis captive through "water terrorism", pointing towards India’s suspending the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

“India cannot impose its will on Pakistan and must reconsider its policies,” Dar said. He warned that India’s actions, including any attempt to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty unilaterally, would be unacceptable and counterproductive.

Dar accused India of aggression under the pretext of a false-flag operation, referring to the Pulwama incident, and asserted that Pakistan had responded effectively and immediately at the time.

He stressed that Pakistan remains committed to defending its sovereignty and will not allow its rights under international agreements to be compromised. “India wants to use water as a weapon, but Pakistan stands firm in protecting its interests,” he said.

The foreign minister also reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance on Kashmir, calling it a globally recognised dispute. “A peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue is essential for stability in the region,” he said, while accusing India of gross violations of international law.

Dar welcomed the recent ceasefire between Iran and Israel, reaffirming Pakistan’s consistent support for Tehran’s legal position. He also urged that Iran’s nuclear issue be resolved through dialogue.

Commenting on the situation in Gaza, the foreign minister condemned the ongoing humanitarian crisis, expressing deep concern over atrocities being committed in the besieged Palestinian enclave. “Pakistan is seriously concerned about the deteriorating situation in the Middle East,” he added.

'No room for unilateral decisions'

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, in an exclusive conversation with Geo News, said the ruling from the Court of Arbitration is “very clear” and leaves no room for unilateral decisions by either Pakistan or India under the Indus Waters Treaty.

He stated that the verdict makes it evident that neither party can make any move that undermines the foundational basis of the treaty. “We had anticipated India would resort to intransigence,” he said, adding that following India’s defeat in the arbitration, it has become increasingly difficult for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept such decisions.

Commenting on Modi’s political future, Asif remarked: “I believe Narendra Modi’s political days are numbered.”

When asked about the recent Indian military attaché’s admission that their aircraft had been shot down, Asif said, “It’s possible India only became aware of the aircraft losses after a delay.”

Referring to his recent participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers’ meeting, Asif said there was no tension in the environment despite the presence of Indian officials.

“The SCO operates under established rules. You don’t get to respond to someone else’s speech once yours is over,” he explained.

“There’s no opportunity to criticise someone else’s remarks. When they [India] were not allowed to criticise, they refused to sign the joint communiqué,” Asif noted.

He further said that countries present at the SCO meeting supported Pakistan’s stance. “India’s position was baseless and founded on lies,” he said. “It found no support at the international forum.”