A rescue worker rows a raft while searching for survivors, after tourists, who were on a picnic, were swept away by overflowing floodwaters in the Swat River, in Swat Valley, June 27, 2025. — Reuters

SWAT: The recent tragedy that saw 12 people drown to death in Swat River has sparked outrage over apparent administrative negligence, unchecked riverbed mining, and delayed rescue efforts that may have exacerbated the disaster.

The incident unfolded on Friday when a sudden surge of water swept away 17 members of a Sialkot-based family who were picnicking along the riverbank. Disturbing footage widely shared on social media showed the group stranded on a shrinking patch of land, pleading for help for nearly an hour — yet no immediate rescue response arrived.

Rescue officials have so far recovered 12 bodies, including a child whose remains were found in Charsadda on Sunday. One person is still missing as search operations continue.

Although this year’s flooding has not reached the scale of devastation seen in 2010 or 2022, the damage has been significant. The floodwaters reportedly surged from areas such as Khwazakhela, Manglor, and Malam Jabba — regions not typically associated with the river’s initial rise —causing unexpected and dangerous conditions downstream.

Observers point to the failure of authorities to issue timely alerts as a key factor. Had early warnings been communicated and residents directed to safer locations, it is believed that some lives could have been spared.

Unlawful mining of riverbed

Illegal mining along the Swat River is also under scrutiny. The unregulated excavation of gravel and sand from the riverbed has severely altered its natural course.

The use of heavy machinery has led to the formation of pits and mounds within the river, obstructing water flow and potentially contributing to dangerous surges during flooding.

These activities have reportedly continued in plain sight, raising concerns about regulatory enforcement.

Delay in rescue operation, shortage of equipment

The rescue operation itself has also come under fire. Despite being stationed just 3 to 4 kilometres from the site, Rescue 1122 teams reportedly took 19 minutes to arrive and were ill-equipped, lacking boats, ropes, and trained divers. Equipment had to be ordered during the operation, arriving too late to make a meaningful difference.

Additionally, attention has turned to encroachments along the riverbank. Critics have questioned how structures were allowed to be built within 200 feet of the river, in violation of safety regulations.

Although the government has since launched a crackdown on such illegal constructions, there are calls for accountability against the officials who issued no-objection certificates (NOCs) and building permits.

Policy violations, encroachment under scrutiny

Concerns have also been raised over the fairness of the anti-encroachment drive, with accusations that enforcement may be selective. Observers stress that for the operation to be effective and accepted by the public, it must be carried out without bias, regardless of the socioeconomic or political status of those affected.

In response to the incident, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed a complete ban on mining along riverbeds and initiated a province-wide operation to remove illegal structures.

KP Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah announced that the crackdown would extend to all unauthorised constructions, including hotels built too close to rivers, as part of a broader effort to prevent future tragedies.

The authorities are now under increased pressure to address the systemic issues that contributed to the deadly incident and to implement reforms that prioritise safety and accountability.