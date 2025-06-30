Will Karachi receive rain today?

A view of overcast clouds over the provincial capital on July 22, 2023. — NNI

KARACHI: The port city is expected to experience partly cloudy and humid weather during the next 24 hours, with the chance of drizzling in some places, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The lowest temperature observed today was 29°C, while the highest temperature is forecast to be between 32 and 34°C. While sea breezes are blowing at 11 kilometers per hour, the air's humidity is 79%.

Whereas, a new monsoon system is expected to affect Sindh around July 5 or 6, potentially bringing more significant rainfall, the PMD spokesperson warned last week.

Although the residents of Karachi have welcomed much-needed showers after days of scorching heat, the recent rains as part of the ongoing monsoon spell have resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries in the port city.

On the other hand, rain-wind coupled with thundershower is expected at isolated places in Kashmir, north-east Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 12 hours, Radio Pakistan reported.

However, isolated downpours are likely in many areas during morning hours. While, hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning are: Islamabad, Peshawar and Gilgit 27 °C, Lahore 28°C, Karachi 30°C, Quetta 25°C, Murree 17°C and Muzaffarabad 23°C.

First monsoon spell rains

The first spell of monsoon rains in Karachi, from June 27 to 30, brought varying amounts of precipitation across the city, with Surjani Town recording the highest rainfall, according to the meteorological department.

Surjani Town received the most rain, with 78 millimeters, while Saddar experienced the lowest at just 5mm.

Other areas that received significant rainfall include Saadi Town 58mm, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 56mm, Sharea Faisal and North Karachi 45.6 mm, Gulshan-e-Maymar 42.8mm, University Road 39.4mm, Jinnah Terminal 37mm, Orangi Town 35mm, DHA 34.3mm, Nazimabad 31.9mm, Met Office Complex 29.7mm, Keamari 28mm, Korangi 27.7mm, Masroor Base 17mm, Bahria Town 16.5mm and Gadap 8.4mm.