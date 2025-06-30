Pakistanis can travel to 32 countries without visa

A Pakistani man holds his green passport. — APP/File

Pakistani passport holders can now visit 32 countries without a visa or with visa-on-arrival following an improvement in the country's position on the Henley passport index.

The latest data from Henley & Partners, a global citizenship advisory firm, places Pakistan at 100th in its 2025 Passport Index — a significant rise from its 113th position in 2021.

— Henley & Partners website

In the 2025 Henley Passport Index, Singapore holds the top spot with visa-free access to 193 destinations. Japan and South Korea follow closely, tied in second place with access to 190 destinations.

European countries including Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Spain share third place, with their passports granting entry to 189 destinations without a visa.

The development comes just days after Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed a bilateral agreement allowing visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic and official passports from both countries.

In an X post, Dar said that he and his UAE counterpart signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption for the holders of diplomatic and official passports of our two countries.

Following are the visa-free countries for Pakistani passport holders as shared by Gulf News: