Swat River tragedy: Death toll reaches 12 after child’s body recovered

People can be seen stranded in the middle of the Swat River on June 27, 2025, in this still taken from a video. — Instagram/@geonewsdottv

The death toll in the Swat River tragedy has climbed to 12 following the recovery of a young boy's body in Charsadda.

Rescue 1122 Swat reported that the child, swept away by floodwaters, was found downstream in a neighbouring district. The body was shifted to a hospital for medico-legal procedures and will later be shifted to his hometown, Mardan, by ambulance.

Rescue 1122 confirmed that search operations are still ongoing for one missing person.

The tragic incident unfolded when 17 members of a Sialkot-based family, picnicking along the Swat River, were caught in a sudden and powerful surge of water on Friday. Rescue teams faced severe challenges as they rushed to respond.

Director General of Rescue 1122 had said the search and recovery operation had expanded across Khwazakhela, Kabal Bypass, and Barikot.

More than 120 rescue personnel from Swat, Malakand, and Shangla took part in the search mission, employing boats and specialised equipment to scan the riverbanks and deeper water channels.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to launch a major operation against illegal structures built along and within the Swat River following the tragic incident.

KP Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, in a statement, said that a complete ban has been imposed on all forms of mining activities along riverbeds. He also announced that a coordinated crackdown would begin on all encroachments, including hotels illegally constructed on or near riverbanks.



