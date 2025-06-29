After love marriage ends, Tunisian girl being returned to homeland

Sinda Ayyari posing for a picture in Islamabad on June 29, 2025. — Geo.tv

KARACHI: The Women Police Station Liaquatabad has placed the Tunisian girl — who came to Karachi following a romance on social media, tied the knot with a man from Lyari, and later got divorced — into the custody of the Tunisian Embassy.

With the embassy's help, Sinda Ayyari was subsequently taken to Islamabad and is currently going through the process for her return to Tunisia.

Police said the girl was handed over to embassy officials at the directive of the additional inspector general of police. With the help of the Tunisian Embassy, she was then moved from Karachi to Islamabad, where measures are being taken for her return to her home country, they added.

Ayyari, 19, befriended Muhammad Amir, a resident of Khadda Market, Lyari, on social media. After falling in love, the couple decided to get married. The girl obtained a Pakistani visa and arrived in Karachi on November 28, 2024. However, the couple later divorced.

She even attempted suicide in Lyari after being divorced by her Pakistani husband, according to local police.

Initially, the couple lived happily. However, minor disputes took place in recent months, eventually leading to Amir divorcing her. Since then, Ayyari has been stuck in Pakistan, as her 90-day visa expired on February 18. She was unable to return to her home country and expressed deep distress over her situation.

After Geo News aired the report, the Ministry of Interior offered to issue an urgent exit permit. Visa officials from the ministry requested her documents and advised her to submit an online application for exit clearance.

According to police, the woman had attempted suicide before reaching law enforcement. In a video statement, Senda explained her reasons, saying: “I planned to buy a ticket and leave. Amir neither cared for me nor paid attention."

The police said that the woman has not filed any formal complaint of abuse or violence against Amir. Given her vulnerable condition, police are currently providing her with shelter and making arrangements for her safe return to Tunisia.

Talking to Geo.tv over a WhatsApp video call from Islamabad, Ayyari said she has been going through trauma after the distressing experience. She expressed a desire to stay in Pakistan for at least a couple of months to recover from the mental shock before returning to her country.

“My relatives are toxic people and they are taunting my family over my getting divorced in this hurtful way. Hence, my family also wants me to stay away for a while," she said.

However, she added that her father has been very supportive and still wants her to come back home.

The Tunisian girl claimed she has some friends in Karachi and Islamabad who have assured her of support in finding a job and arranging accommodation, provided her visa is renewed. Still, she believed her visa would not be extended given the current circumstances.