A woman holds an umbrella over her head to save himself from rain during the heavy downpour of monsoon season, at Korangi area in Karachi on June 28, 2025. — PPI

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that the ongoing wet spell will continue today (Sunday) for the fourth consecutive day, with intermittent light rain and drizzle across the city

While the rainfall brought relief to Karachi’s residents after a long period of intense heat, the ongoing monsoon system has also taken a tragic toll, with eight people reported dead and seven others injured over the past two days.

Rescue sources have said that two people, a father and a daughter, died due to a roof collapse in Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood which also wounded five others. Whereas a child was killed due to a roof collapse in Manzoor Colony leaving a father and his son injured.

Five people lost their lives due to electrocution incidents in various areas across the city. A 40-year-old man identified as Gulfam died from electrocution in New Karachi Sector 11-J, whereas a 22-year-old man met the same fate in Golimar.

Two more people, identified as 21-year-old Ahmed and 17-year-old Mudassir also died from electrocution in Surjani Town and Korangi, respectively.

The Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather in the city with a chance of more rain and drizzle today as well.

With the maximum temperature likely to reach 32 degrees Celsius, humidity levels stand at 83% with an 11 kilometre per hour wind blowing from the northeast.

The Met Office has further said that a second spell of monsoon rains will affect the country from July 5.

The PMD's forecast of a second monsoon spell is to be taken against the backdrop of the havoc wreaked by the ongoing rains across the country which have resulted in 40 fatalities, including 18 children, across Pakistan, reported The News.

Flash floods and roof collapses over the past 36 hours have claimed the lives of 19 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — of which 13 have been from Swat alone.

At least 15 people have also been killed in Punjab since Wednesday, the area’s disaster management authority said. Eight of the fatalities were children, who died when walls and roofs collapsed during heavy rain.

The PMD has also warned that the risk of heavy rain and possible flash floods will remain high until at least Tuesday.

The National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued impact-based weather alerts for multiple regions of Pakistan, warning of heavy rainfall, urban flooding, glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), and associated hazards.

A fresh spell of monsoon rain has begun in northern and central Balochistan, lashing several towns and cities and causing rain-related incidents across the region.