Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir chairs session at Corps Headquarters Peshawar, gets briefing on security situation and counter-terrorism operations. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir assured the nation that the blood of every innocent Pakistani shall always be avenged, and any attempt to undermine Pakistan's internal stability will be met with swift and decisive retribution.

The army chief's remarks came after as many as 13 Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred when an explosive-laden vehicle of the Indian-sponsored terrorists rammed into security forces vehicle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) North Waziristan district.

The field marshal visited the Corps Headquarters in Peshawar today, where he was briefed in detail on the prevailing security situation and ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

During the visit, the army chief also attended funeral of Shuhada of the incident at Bannu Garrison and visited the injured at Bannu CMH, read a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS paid rich tribute to the unwavering courage and resilience of Pakistan’s security forces, who continue to confront and neutralise the Indian-sponsored "Fitna al-Khawarij" with exemplary valour.

He reaffirmed that the people of Pakistan stand united in their resolve to eradicate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, until the threat is decisively eliminated from the country.

Reiterating the state's uncompromising stance, the field marshal said that the face of true perpetrator of terrorism in the region will be exposed to the entire world.

The COAS assured the nation that the blood of every innocent Pakistani shall always be avenged, and any attempt to undermine Pakistan’s internal stability will be met with swift and decisive retribution.

He also emphasised the critical need for institutional capacity enhancement of civilian law enforcement agencies, particularly the KP police.

The army chief urged relevant government stakeholders to prioritise these efforts, while reaffirming the Army’s continued support in building and augmenting the capabilities of law enforcement institutions.

Earlier upon arrival at the Corps Headquarters, the COAS was received by the corps commander Peshawar.