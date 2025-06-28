Monsoon showers continue to lash Karachi as NDMA warns of urban flooding

Rainwater falls on a glass window as a passer by walks on a street in Karachi. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned of urban flooding and waterlogging as heavy rain lashed Karachi for a third consecutive day on Saturday.

Moderate to heavy rainfall was reported in several port city areas, including II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Lyari, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Clifton, Tariq Road, and North Nazimabad.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) data, the highest rainfall of 23mm was recorded in Gulshan-e-Maymar, 22mm in Surjani Town, 17mm in Saadi Town, 11mm along University Road, Nazimabad 8.2mm, and Jinnah Terminal 6mm.

Following the downpour, several neighbourhoods in Karachi experienced water accumulation, raising questions about the Sindh government's earlier claims of adequate monsoon preparedness.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab also visited various rain-hit areas on Saturday evening, including Soldier Baazaar, Guru Mandir, Patel Para, and Jahangir Road. He advised citizens to stay safe and avoid unnecessary movement during the intermittent showers.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has forecast continued light to moderate showers with occasional heavy downpours across the city throughout today (Saturday).

Winds are blowing from the northeast at a speed of 10 kilometres per hour, the weather department said.

The weather department also forecast intermittent rain for Karachi on Sunday, with the possibility of moderate to isolated heavy falls in some areas.

For Monday, the Met Office predicts cloudy conditions across the city with chances of light rain or drizzle.

In other parts of Sindh, thundershowers in Hyderabad, Dadu, Badin, Ghotki, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Qambar Shadadkot, Shaheed Benazirabad and their surroundings will continue till tomorrow with occasional gaps, read the advisory.

“Heavy downpours/windstorms and lightning may affect daily routines, urban flooding, water logging in low-lying areas and may damage weak structures like roof/wall of Kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels, etc. during the forecast period,” Met Office further warned.