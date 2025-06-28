Senate body brings up plight of intending pilgrims who could not go for Hajj

Muslim pilgrims in Makkah on June 11, 2024. — AFP

The Senate Subcommittee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Saturday mulled over the plight of more than 67,000 intending pilgrims from Pakistan who could not go for Hajj this year.

The Senate body meeting, which was chaired by Senator Aon Abbas Buppi, discussed Mashaheer Services issues as well.

Last month, Pakistan had admitted surrendering a quota of more than 63,000 for Hajj, over a week before the religious event started.

Thousands of applicants under private Hajj scheme would not be able to perform this year, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousuf had said addressing a news conference on May 23.

The minister for religious affairs had said that only 25,698 intending pilgrims out of quota of nearly 89, 605 would be able to perform Hajj this year.

The minister had said the prime minister had already constituted a committee to investigate as to why the complete quota could not be utilised and strict action would be taken against those responsible.

Yousuf had said that previously the payment of only 3600 applicants could be deposited by the previous deadline of February 14. Later the deadline was extended by one week and another 10,600 applications with payment were finalised.

However, following intervention by the foreign minister, his Saudi counterpart agreed to give quota of 10,000 in middle of April and a deadline of April 18 was given.

He had said that some private operators blamed that they were not apprised of the deadline. “But as a matter of fact, their organisation was addressed letters on different occasion”, he had said.

Hajj Organisers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) Chairman Zaeem Akhtar Siddiqui, earlier, had stated that Pakistan’s Hajj policy was announced on November 27, 2024, with public sector applications beginning the next day and continuing until March 25.

However, the private sector was only allowed to start collecting applications from January 14, even though the Saudi system’s deadline was February 21.

Advance registration mandatory for next Hajj

Registration has begun for intending pilgrims for next year's Hajj.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, advance registration is mandatory for both government and private Hajj schemes and that no registration fee is required. Overseas Pakistanis are also required to register.

Intending pilgrims can register for Hajj until July 9. Only those applicants who register will be considered eligible for Hajj 2026.

Hajj registration can be completed at 15 designated banks across the country.

A spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs said the registration is being carried out in accordance with instructions from the government of Saudi Arabia. Based on registration numbers, Saudi Arabia will allocate the Hajj quota.

Registration will be must for the intending pilgrims left out from Hajj through private scheme this year, the spokesperson said, adding that the pilgrims will be able to select from private and public Hajj scheme after registration. Registration is being conducted on instruction of the Saudi government, said the official.

Expenses and other terms and conditions for Hajj 2026 will be issued separately as per the Hajj policy.