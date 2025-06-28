A collage showing Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan and opposition members protesting during a session. — Screengrab via Geo News

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Saturday said that he had had suspended 26 members from the opposition benches over disorderly conduct sloganeering, shouting and tearing of documents in the house.

"The sanctity and order of the House will be maintained at all costs. The right to protest is recognised, but its limits are subject to the constitution, law and rules," Khan said while speaking during a press conference while referring to the opposition's conduct in the Punjab Assembly during Friday's budget session for the Fiscal Year 2025-26.

In an order dated June 27, the speaker, while exercising powers conferred under Rule 210(3) of the Rules of Procedure 1997, suspended the opposition members for a total of 15 assembly sessions.

The order highlights that the right to protest and freedom of expression entailed reasonable limitations and wasn't an absolute right.

"When sitting commenced, the conduct of the opposition members became disorderly, beyond all parliamentary reasoning and practices which is absolutely not permissible under the rules.

"They started tearing the agenda papers and hurled torn pieces towards the treasury benches; used offensive, abuse and un-parliamentary language and slogans; they also manhandled the treasury members," reads the speaker's order.

Recalling that he repeatedly tried to call the house to order but the opposition declined to act in accordance with the rules and persisted with misconduct and disorder, Khan said that he concluded that the opposition disregarded his his authority as speaker by abusing the rules consistently and willful obstruction the business of the assembly.

List of suspended opposition members:

Malik Farhad Masood

Muhammad Tanveer Aslam

Syed Riffat Mehmood

Yasir Mehmood Qureshi

Kaleem Ullah Khan

Muhammad Ansar Iqbal

Ali Asif

Zulfiqar Ali

Ahmad Mujtaba Chaudhary

Shahid Javed

Muhammad Ismael

Khayal Ahmad

Shahbaz Ahmad

Tayyab Rashid

Imtiaz Mehmood

Ali Imtiaz

Rashid Tufail

Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal

Khalid Zubair Nisar

Ch Muhammad Ejaz Shafi

Saima Kanwal

Muhammad Naeem

Sajjad Ahmed

Rana Aourang Zaib

Shuaib Ameer

Usama Asghar Ali Gujjar

Speaking during the presser, Speaker Khan stressed that it was his responsibility to ensure and maintain the sanctity of the house.

Terming the opposition's behaviour "regrettable", he said that he believed in upholding democratic and parliamentary traditions.

"No one will be allowed to take the assembly hostage," the speaker remarked.

The custodian of the house further pointed out that if a member failed to accept the rules, it was his responsibility to prevent him from entering the house.

Moving on Khan said that he was sending a reference against 26 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).