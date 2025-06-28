Karachi wakes to light rain in parts of city

Commuters are passing through a road during the heavy downpour of monsoon season, near Governor House, in Karachi on June 27, 2025. — PPI

KARACHI: Many areas of Karachi received rain early Saturday morning, bringing relief to the residents after a prolonged period of hot weather in the port city.

Light to moderate rains hit various parts including North Karachi, II Chundrigar Road, Saddar and their adjacent areas.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast intermittent showers accompanied by thunder throughout the day today after noon. The maximum temperature may rise to 31°C, while humidity remains high at 90%.

Winds are blowing from the northeast at a speed of 10 kilometres per hour, the Met Office said.

The first spell of monsoon rain began to lash Karachi on Friday, bringing much-needed relief to the residents from the sweltering heat and marking the official onset of the rainy season in the metropolis.

The Met Office has also predicted thundershowers in Hyderabad, Dadu, Badin, Ghotki, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Qambar Shadadkot, Shaheed Benazirabad and their surroundings.

The western regions of the country, under which, most parts of Sindh are expected to see thunderstorms, gusty winds, and rain until June 29 under the existing westerly system.

The PMD spokesperson has said that clouds are currently present in the southern parts of Karachi, indicating a possibility of heavy rainfall in some areas today.

He also warned that another monsoon system is expected to impact Sindh around July 5 or 6.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has released figures for the rainfall received in Karachi from last night until now. The highest rainfall, measuring 16 millimetres, was recorded in Surjani Town. North Karachi received 7.4mm, and Orangi Town recorded 6.1mm rain during the same period.