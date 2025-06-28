Pakistan Army soldiers pictured in Rawalpindi on July 24, 2018. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: In a move aimed at ensuring fool-proof security, the federal government has decided to deploy Pakistan Army and civil armed forces (CAFs) troops across the country during the month of Muharram.

According to a notification, the federal government's decision follows formal requests from all provincial administrations, as well as the governments of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the Islamabad Capital Territory.

Troops will be deployed under Sections 4 and 5 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. The scale and duration of deployments will be determined by local authorities based on on-ground security assessments, in consultation with federal and provincial stakeholders.

10th of Muharram, marking Ashura, the will fall on July 6 this year.

Given the sensitive nature of the first 10 days of the month, authorities have prioritised enhanced security arrangements nationwide.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday, also announced a crackdown on hate speech, especially on social media.

The government will work with the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to monitor and curb inflammatory content.

Officials also discussed potential suspensions of mobile and internet services in high-risk areas. Any such decisions will be based on real-time security assessments and made in coordination with provincial governments.

A team of experts, including technical specialists, digital analysts, and officers monitoring hate material, has been formed to monitor social media posts based on religious hatred.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has said that preventing incitement on social media during Muharram will be its top priority, and legal action will be taken against those found spreading hatred.

After receiving multiple testimonies of moon-sighting from across the country, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Thursday announced that the moon of Moharram 1447 Hijri was sighted in the country, and Ashura would fall on July 6 (Sunday).

Muharram is regarded as one of the four sacred Islamic months. Ashura falls on its 10th day when the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Imam Hussain (RA) along with his family members were martyred in the battle of Karbala.

Faithful hold processions and majalis across the country in Muharram, while religious scholars address huge gatherings amid tight security, with thousands of law enforcers deployed to ensure security.

Moreover, the decision to suspend mobile phone or internet services during the sacred Islamic month would be made in consultation with the provinces, as resolved in a meeting chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to review the national security plan.