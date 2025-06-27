India region's top state sponsor of terrorism: COAS Munir

Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, addresses 52nd CTP of the Civil Services Academy at the Army Auditorium, in a video released on June 27, 2025. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir labelled India as the foremost state sponsor of terrorism in the region, urging neighbouring states to stay alert to its proxy operations.

COAS Munir, while addressing officers of the 52nd Common Training Programme on Friday, stressed that Pakistan desires friendly ties with Afghanistan, a brotherly Islamic country, but expects it not to provide space to India’s terror proxies, Fitna al-Hindustan and Fitna al-Khawarij.

“India is the largest sponsor of terrorism in the region,” he said, warning that Pakistan would never accept Indian hegemony. “We have never bowed before India, nor will we ever do so.”

The army chief said that terrorism is India’s internal issue, stemming from its discriminatory and violent treatment of its minorities, particularly Muslims.

Regarding Pakistan's defence preparedness, Field Marshal Munir said that the armed forces remain fully prepared to meet modern warfare requirements.

He credited Pakistan’s strong response during Ma’rakah-e-Haq — from the Line of Control to the country’s shores — as a decisive reply to India’s unwarranted aggression.

Last month, Pakistan and India engaged in the heaviest fighting in decades between each other in decades, which was sparked by an April 22 attack in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people. New Delhi blamed "terrorists" backed by Pakistan, a charge Islamabad denies.

India launched unprovoked attacks on Pakistan, martyring more than 50 — including security personnel. In response, Pakistan also took down multiple Indian jets and attacked military installations.

Following Pakistan's response, the United States started meditating and was able to stop the fighting.

Field Marshal Munir highlighted that Allah’s support was with Pakistan during the confrontation because the country stood on the side of truth.

He also spoke of the importance of unity among all state institutions, stating that the administration and civil bureaucracy were the foundation of harmony and that their responsibilities were crucial.

Underscoring the value of history and national identity, COAS Munir urged the officers to embrace the identity of Pakistaniyat over individual or regional affiliations. “Nations that forget their history lose their future.”

Calling on officers to develop courage, competence, and character, he emphasised that if one must choose among the three, the character should always be prioritised.

“Every system has flaws,” the army chief acknowledged, “but your job is to ensure that weaknesses and negative forces do not overpower the system”.

He further added that national progress requires strong ties between the public, government, and the armed forces, and that love and loyalty to the country must remain the foremost principle.