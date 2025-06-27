Boy complains to police after being stopped from playing in street

A police officer is lodging complaint filed by young boy at police station. — Screengrab/YouTube/Geo News

A child in Hyderabad made a strange complaint at a local police station about two women who were preventing him from playing in the street.

Ayaz Siddiqui, a 7-year-old boy from Hyderabad's Churi Parah area, took the issue of the women's restrictions very seriously and sought help of the police.

Police said Ayaz reached the Sakhi Pir police station and filed a report against two women, saying, "they do not allow me to play in the street".

The young boy told the police that two women, Rania and Moni, do not let him play in the neighbourhood and chase him away.

Police have registered the boy's complaint and assured him that the matter will be resolved.

"We will address the issue faced by you," said a police officer, assuring the child.