Rescuers retrieve seven bodies after Swat River swept away 18 family members

People can be seen stranded in the middle of the Swat River on June 27, 2025, in this still taken from a video. — Instagram/@geonewsdottv

Rescuers retrieved seven bodies from the Swat River on Friday after at least 18 members of the same family were swept away by a sudden surge of water level in the river this morning, prompting ongoing rescue efforts.

Three individuals have been rescued, according to rescue officials.

The affected family hailing from Sialkot was on a leisure trip, having breakfast by the riverbank when heavy rains upstream caused an unexpected and rapid increase in water flow, rescue officials said.

The tragic incident occurred around 8am, leaving guests unaware of the looming danger.

"We received information about the drowning of these people around 8am. There were guests on the bypass who were sitting on the bank of the river. These people were not aware of the water relay," a rescue official said.

Upon receiving the alert, a rescue operation was immediately launched.

While three individuals have been successfully pulled to safety and the bodies of five recovered, the search for the remaining missing family members continues amidst challenging conditions.

Deputy Commissioner Swat Shahzad Mehboob reiterated that Section 144, which prohibits bathing in and approaching the river, is in force.

He expressed concern that despite these restrictions, tourists continue to venture into dangerous areas.

A distraught tourist, who identified himself as a family member, recounted the harrowing ordeal, saying that 10 members of his immediate family were swept away, with the body of one woman found and the search for nine children still underway.

"We were having breakfast and drinking tea, and the children went to take a selfie near the river. At that time, there was not much water in the river," he said.

He further explained that rescue officials arrived to the scene hours after the incident was reported and failed to rescue the children who were still struggling in the river when rescuers reached the location.

'Deep sorrow'

Following the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the deaths of tourists in the flood-hit relay in the Swat River and offered his condolences to the berieved families.

The premier ordered an immediate search operation for the missing persons in the incident.

Additionally, he directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the local administration to issue precautionary measures near rivers and streams amid extreme weather conditions across the country.

President Asif Ali Zardari also expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious lives due to the flood in Swat

"I express my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased," said Zardari. "I share the sorrow with the affected families in this hour of grief. May Allah Almighty grant the deceased a place in the realm of mercy and grant patience to those left behind."

Furthermore, Senator Sherry Rehman also expressed grief over loss of precious lives as a result of "an irreparable tragedy" in the Swat River.

"The loss of precious lives in the flood is an irreparable tragedy," said Rehman. "My heartfelt sympathy to the affected families in this hour of grief. I pray that as many people as possible can be saved in the rescue operation."

This incident comes hours after torrential overnight rains wreaked havoc across Lower Dir and several other Swat districts, leading to widespread flooding in rivers and canals and prompting urgent rescue operations.

In Lower Dir, the intense downpour caused the Panjkora River to swell dangerously, trapping two children and two women who were subsequently rescued.

Additionally, an elderly individual was caught in a rainwater drain, but was safely pulled to safety.

A rescue spokesman confirmed that a total of five people have been successfully rescued from various perilous situations in Lower Dir.

Meanwhile, the situation in Swat has also been critical, with rescue teams working tirelessly to save individuals stranded by rising water levels.

Initial reports indicated that at least 70 people were trapped in various locations. So far, rescue authorities have confirmed the successful extraction of 55 individuals who were caught in the fast-flowing channels affected by the floodwaters across different areas of Swat.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.