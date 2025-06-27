COAS urges officers to serve with integrity, patriotism

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, addresses 52nd CTP of the Civil Services Academy at the Army Auditorium, in a video released on June 27, 2025. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Thursday called for young officers to uphold the greatest standards of professionalism, integrity, and patriotism in the performance of their duties to the country.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Munir stated this while speaking to probationary officers from the 52nd Common Training Programme (CTP) of the Civil Services Academy at the Army Auditorium in Rawalpindi.

The session formed part of a broader national initiative aimed at strengthening institutional synergy and deepening mutual understanding between Pakistan’s civil and military leadership.

As part of their training, the officers had remained attached to Pakistan Army formations deployed in peace-time locations and operational areas across Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

Through a series of interactions and visits, the participants gained valuable experience with the three services.

In his address, the COAS touched upon a range of critical subjects, including national security imperatives, internal and external challenges, and the pivotal role of the Pakistan Armed Forces in ensuring regional peace and national stability.

He emphasised the importance of inter-institutional cohesion, mutual respect, and a unified national purpose to advance the country’s strategic and developmental objectives.

Field Marshal Asim Munir also highlighted the indispensable role of a capable, transparent, and service-driven civil bureaucracy in the architecture of state governance.

The participants expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to engage with senior military leadership and gain first-hand insight into the Army’s strategic vision, operational readiness, and broader contributions to national development and resilience.

The session concluded with a question-and-answer segment, reflecting a spirit of constructive dialogue, shared responsibility, and collective dedication to Pakistan’s enduring progress.