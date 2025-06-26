Pakistani applicants for US non-immigrant visas asked to make social media accounts public

This image shows a number of social media platforms on a phone screen. — AFP

The US consulates in Karachi and Lahore have announced new instructions for applicants seeking F, M, and J category nonimmigrant visas, requiring them to make their social media accounts public as part of the vetting process.

According to the consulates, the directive is part of a wider effort by the US government to tighten visa screening procedures.

US administration on Wednesday ordered the resumption of student visa appointments but will significantly tighten its social media vetting in a bid to identify any applicants who may be hostile towards the United States, according to an internal State Department cable reviewed by Reuters.

US consular officers are now required to conduct a “comprehensive and thorough vetting” of all student and exchange visitor applicants to identify those who “bear hostile attitudes toward our citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles”, said the cable, which was dated June 18 and sent to US missions on Wednesday.

In posts shared on Instagram, the US consulates in Pakistan explained that applicants must adjust the privacy settings on their social media profiles, enabling officials to review the accounts as part of the identity verification and eligibility assessment process.

The consulates warned that failure to provide complete and accurate social media information could result in visa denial and may impact eligibility for future US visas

They further said: “Since 2019, both immigrant and nonimmigrant visa applicants have been required to list their social media identifiers and account handles on the US visa application forms.”

It should be noted here that F and M visas are designated for international students, while the J visa is used by individuals participating in US-approved exchange visitor programmes..