Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott 'steal moment' at Glastonbury festival

Zara McDermott dated Sam Thompson before Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson, who is currently dating Zara McDermott, has recently made another eye-catching appearance.

The duo was spotted enjoying their alone time at their first Glastonbury Festival.

The festival, which has already kickstarted on June 25, will be headlined by Olivia Rodrigo, Neil Young and The 1975 over the weekend.

The high-profile festival is not new to Tomlinson, but this time, he attended the event with his new companion by his side.

Metro obtained a video of the two lovebirds sitting on a table on sunny day while having a scrumptious snack.

The couple could be seen sitting away from the mob at the interstage area of the event.

The 28-year-old TV personality wore a comfortable sporty outfit with minimal accessories.

Meanwhile, the former One Direction singer wore a funky yellow coloured jacket along with black shades and hat.

According to an insider, “They didn’t appear to be feeling too chatty but smiled between bites, enjoying some quiet alone time.”

Louis and Zara have been dating for quite a few months, and they both seem happy together.

Reportedly, the 33-year-old singer has introduced McDermott to his family as well.