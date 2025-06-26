Ashura to fall on July 6 as Muharram moon sighted

A crescent moon glows in the night sky behind a minaret in this undated image. — Pexels /File

KARACHI: The Muharram crescent has been sighted and Youm-e-Ashur will fall on July 6 (Sunday), the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Thursday

Addressing a press conference, the committee's Chairman Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad said that the meeting of the central, zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees were held simultaneously at their respective headquarters.

He said the committee received multiple testimonies of moon-sighting from across the country.

Muharram is regarded as one of the four sacred Islamic months. Ashura falls on its 10th day when the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) along with his family members were martyred in the battle of Karbala.

Faithful hold processions and majalis across the country in Muharram, while religious scholars address huge gatherings amid tight security, with thousands of law enforcers deployed to ensure security.

Moreover, the decision to suspend mobile phone or internet services during the sacred Islamic month would be made in consultation with the provinces, as resolved in a meeting chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to review the national security plan.

The meeting reviewed security preparations for Muharram across all provinces, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and the federal capital, Islamabad. Officials agreed that strict action would be taken against individuals spreading religious hatred on social media platforms.

Naqvi added that all necessary measures and decisions related to Muharram security would be undertaken through mutual consultation. He affirmed that the federal government would provide full support to maintain peace during the religious month.

He further emphasised that no individual would be allowed to provoke unrest or engage in subversive activities. Naqvi said the enforcement of the code of conduct during Muharram would be ensured and noted that processions and gatherings would be monitored using modern technology.

The meeting included briefings from the inspectors general of police and interior secretaries from the provinces, AJK, GB, and Islamabad. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, the Interior Secretary, and the Acting Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) were present.

State can act against hate spreaders

Separately, the Ulema-Mashaykh Peace Conference was held in Islamabad under the auspices of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII). The event was chaired by Dr Raghib Naeemi, and attended by religious scholars from all schools of thought.

A joint declaration issued after the conference stated that all citizens must uphold their oath of loyalty to the Constitution and the State of Pakistan. It affirmed that the Constitution grants every citizen the right to assembly, belief, and worship. It also recognised the right of citizens to peacefully strive for the implementation of Shariah.

The declaration further asserted that armed action, violence, and chaos against the State constituted forms of rebellion. It called on citizens to fully support Pakistan’s armed forces and urged avoidance of movements based on linguistic, regional, or sectarian biases.

The declaration stated that the State has the right to take strict action against those who spread hatred and that imposing one’s beliefs on others through coercion is a clear violation of Shariah. It also warned that any public or private educational institution found imparting military training would face action.

Additionally, the declaration called for measures against extremism and sectarianism. It stressed that no person shall insult Khatam-un-Nabiyyin (the Seal of the Prophets), the Companions, or the Ahl al-Bayt. It further emphasised that no individual should declare another a disbeliever (takfir).