Foreign Office Islamabad can be seen in this picture. — Radio Pakistan/File

Pakistan has voiced deep concern over the persistent use of torture as a means of oppression in territories under foreign occupation, with particular reference to the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement issued on the occasion of the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, the Foreign Office said that both Kashmiris and Palestinians continue to endure severe forms of torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment at the hands of occupying forces, aimed at silencing their struggle for the right to self-determination.

Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating torture and upholding human dignity, noting that Islam upholds the sanctity and dignity of every human being, and considers torture incompatible with the values of justice, mercy, and compassion.

Guided by its values and international obligations, Pakistan said it continues to strengthen legal reforms, institutional safeguards, and oversight mechanisms to ensure accountability and uphold the rule of law.

The country is also taking measures to provide victims with medical, legal, and psycho-social support.

Pakistan urged the international community to condemn the crimes committed by occupying powers and to take action to end the suffering of victims subjected to torture and oppression.

Since the unilateral revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in 2019, numerous accounts have emerged alleging serious human rights violations and instances of torture and abuse by Indian forces in the occupied region.

Pakistan has reiterated its commitment to standing by the Kashmiri people, extending diplomatic, political, and moral support in their ongoing struggle for the right to self-determination, in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Meanwhile, Palestinians have been facing genocide at the hands of Israel for years now and more recently, since the war broke out in October 2023, more than 56,000 people in Gaza have been killed at the hands of Israeli occupation forces.

The UN International Day in Support of Victims of Torture on 26 June marks the moment in 1987 when the UN Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment came into effect. Today, there are 174 State parties to the Convention.