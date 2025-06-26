First monsoon showers expected in Karachi tomorrow

Vehicles passing through rainwater during the heavy rain in Karachi on March 24, 2023. — INP

KARACHI: The city is likely to see the beginning of its first monsoon spell from tomorrow (Friday), with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicting scattered showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds continuing through to Sunday.

As per the Met Office, some areas may experience moderate to heavy showers.

The PMD in its latest weather advisory said that hot and humid weather is expected in Karachi today (Thursday), with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is likely to stay between 35°C and 37°C.

According to the meteorological department, a westerly weather system has moved over the western regions of the country, under which, most parts of Sindh are expected to see thunderstorms, gusty winds, and rain starting today until 29 June.

Some areas are likely to receive moderate to heavy downpours.

Districts including Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, and Thatta are forecast to receive rain and thunderstorms during this period. Similar weather is expected in Sujawal, Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, and Khairpur.

Downpours are also expected in Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, and Sanghar, while Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jacobabad, Ghotki, and Kashmore may also experience rainfall with strong winds and thunder.

The Met Office has warned that heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning could disrupt routine life. There is a chance of urban flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas as well. Weak structures, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels may also be at risk of damage.

Farmers have been advised to plan their activities according to the forecast, while authorities are urged to take timely precautions to deal with any potential emergencies.