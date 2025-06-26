Sofia Coppola speaks against anymore ‘violence’ in movies

Sofia Coppola on violent movies

Sofia Coppola is making it clear that movies with violence aren’t in her plans anytime soon. While speaking during a masterclass at the Nouvelles Vagues Festival in Biarritz, France, Coppola shared her thoughts on violent films and why they don’t appeal to her.

“There’s so much gun violence in my country,” she said. “It’s really hard to see [those] movies. Old cowboys are cool, but just the way [violence] is overdone now is upsetting.”

Coppola, who traveled from New York to be honoured at the festival, explained that while she’s not a fan of gore, she does appreciate when violence serves a deeper purpose.

“I love Scorsese, so there are moments for it,” she said, pointing to the filmmaker’s use of violence as meaningful to the story. “Violent themes can be interesting or insinuating. But really, gory, not so much for me.”

On a lighter note, Coppola’s daughter, Romy, is making waves with her budding music career.

The 18-year-old recently released a music video for her single A-Lister, a pop track that offers a playful take on the glamorous lives of the rich and famous.

“I love this golden sunny West Coast/Sceney plastic world/I miss being a real girl, sure/But I’m not a real girl anymore,” Romy sings in the catchy tune.

Romy, who grew up in New York City, also reflects on the trappings of fame with lines about dating actors, posing on private jets, and even recreating movie scenes for social media.

“One day I’ll be bored/With everything that I’ve got/Get out of fancy clothes/Right after they get the shot/Recreate scenes from Titanic on a flying bridge yacht/Just to feel something real,” she sings.

She first kicked off her music journey in May 2024 with the debut of Stuck Up and From a Distance, and continues to share her unique voice through her latest release.