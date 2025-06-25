KP police get anti-drone technology to thwart militant attacks

KP police officer interacts with the personnel in this image, released on November 8, 2023. — Facebook@Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police

In a move to bolster counter-terrorism capabilities, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police have acquired a state-of-the-art anti-drone system aimed at neutralising aerial threats, official sources confirmed on Wednesday.

The system will be used to detect and disable unauthorised drones from a considerable distance, they added.

The anti-drone system will be deployed for the protection of key government buildings, public figures, and major public events, as per the insiders.

According to officials, militant groups have used drones to carry out attacks in areas including North Waziristan and parts of southern KP.

Confirming the development, KP Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed said the force was being equipped with modern weapons and surveillance tools to enhance operational readiness.

“Anti-drone system will play a critical role in upcoming security operations,” he added.

“This technology is part of broader efforts to modernise the police and strengthen their ability to respond to complex security challenges,” the IGP said.

Pakistan has witnessed surge in terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The country saw a slight uptick in militant attacks in May 2025, even as heightened military tensions with neighbouring India failed to trigger a significant escalation in violence from extremist groups.

Data released by the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) indicates a 5% increase in attacks compared to April, though the overall picture suggests militant groups largely remained contained despite the regional geopolitical climate.

According to the PICSS monthly security assessment, May recorded 85 militant attacks, a marginal rise from 81 in April.