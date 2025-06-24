Five perish, nine injured in Balochistan bus fire

Charred remains of a bus which caught fire on the western bypass in Balochistan. — Reporter

QUETTA: At least five people were killed and nine others were injured after a passenger bus caught fire while travelling on Balochistan's western bypass, the rescue services said on Tuesday.

With three of the injured in critical condition, the wounded and the bodies have been shifted to the Civil Hospital in Quetta and search is underway for the absconding bus driver.

Expressing grief and sorrow over the tragic accident, Balochistan government has ordered an investigation into the incident.

"The Balochistan government is deeply saddened and regretful over the fire incident [....] We express our heartfelt sympathy to the families of the passengers who died in the accident," said spokesperson Shahid Rind.

Assuring that the injured were being provided with the best possible medical assistance, the spokesperson said that strict action would be taken against those responsible after the probe was completed.

"All possible help and support will be provided to the affected families," Rind said.

Traffic accidents involving passenger buses and heavy traffic are quite common in Pakistan due to various factors contributing to it.

A few days back, as many as 15 people were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a water tanker near the Police Training Centre in Razzaqabad, Landhi, along the National Highway in Karachi.

The passengers, all residents of Orangi Town and part of a single family, were en route to Kalri Lake for a picnic. In total, over 15 people were injured.

The incident occurred when a water tanker, attempting to overtake the bus, began honking and pushing from behind. As a result, the speeding bus driver lost control and the vehicle veered off the road, crashing into the sidewalk.

Before that, 16 people were killed and several others sustained injuries after their passenger bus plunged into a ravine near the Bola Khan police station in Sindh's Jamshoro district.

The ill-fated bus was carrying workers from the Bheel community who were returning home after completing the wheat harvest work in Balochistan, said Deputy Commissioner Ghazanfar Qadri.