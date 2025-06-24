Brooklyn Beckham celebrates five years since proposing to Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham, the 26-year-old Cloud23 hot sauce founder, took to Instagram on June 23 to celebrate a special milestone - five years since he proposed to his wife, Nicola Peltz.

In a heartfelt post, Beckham expressed his love and pride for asking Peltz to marry him. "It’s been 5 years since I asked this beautiful woman to marry me xx best decision ever x I love you so much," he captioned the tribute.

Beckham recently spoke to People magazine about his love for cooking and catering to his wife. "I love cooking my wife stuff, and I try and cook every night," he said.

While Peltz occasionally assists as his sous chef, Beckham enjoys the quiet moments in the kitchen, listening to music, watching a movie, or having a drink with their dogs.

The couple's engagement was announced in a romantic way, with coordinated social media posts sharing the news. Beckham wrote, "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes... I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day I love you baby xx."

Peltz responded with her own heartfelt message, "You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world... I love you so so much baby."

The post comes amid an ongoing rift between the couple and the Beckham family.

A source told the outlet that "there are tensions" between Brooklyn, his wife, and the wider Beckham crew, and the couple skipped David's 50th birthday bash in May.

However, insiders claim the relationship is not beyond repair, and the couple loves and supports each other.