Death toll in Karachi's heavy traffic accidents climbs to 138

This representational image shows ambulances are parked on the roadside in Karachi on January 10, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

KARACHI: A tragic accident involving a water tanker in the port city has raised the alarming death toll from traffic incidents in the city to 138 this year, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The latest incident took place near Future Mor in Landhi when a motorcycle rider, identified as Muhammad Fasih, was struck and killed by the tanker. Following the collision, the driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.

Police quickly launched a search operation and later confirmed the driver’s arrest.

This fatal incident highlights the increasing concerns over road safety in Karachi, as it follows closely behind another horrific event on June 19, when a speeding sand-laden dumper truck overturned on a car near Drigh Road, claiming the lives of a woman and a child while injuring two others.

The devastating accident, which occurred around 3:15am, was attributed to a dangerous race between dumper trucks, crushing the vehicle beneath its heavy load.

Previously, on May 31, five separate incidents claimed at least five lives, including a college professor.

The alarming frequency of high-speed dumper truck accidents, which have caused numerous fatalities and injuries in recent months, has prompted authorities to announce various safety measures.

This ongoing crisis has intensified calls for stricter enforcement of existing traffic laws and significant improvements to the city's road infrastructure to prevent further tragedies.

In March, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho underscored the need for institutional collaboration to manage traffic issues effectively. He acknowledged that ongoing development projects contribute to congestion and stressed the vital role of the Transport Department in addressing these complex challenges.