Karachi likely to receive light showers today: Met Office

Vehicles passing through rainwater during the heavy rain in Karachi. — INP/File

KARACHI, RAWALPINDI: As the weather in Karachi continues to improve over the past few days, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast drizzle and light rain in Karachi with a prediction of cloudy weather in the city.

As per the Met Office, with a minimum temperature recorded at 29.4 degrees Celsius, the weather is likely to remain humid and partly cloudy during the next 24 hours with the mercury expected to soar up to a maximum of 33-35°C.

The humidity levels in Karachi stand at 79% coupled with 15 kilometres per hour sea breeze.

The much-needed change in weather comes after the port city, whose residents have been reeling from hot weather for days, received its first downpour on Friday bringing a noticeable drop in feels-like temperature.

Since then the metropolis has witnessed light rain and drizzle on multiple occasions with the latest downpour reported on Sunday in various areas including Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, and New Karachi, as well as Bahadurabad, Sharea Faisal, Saddar and Malir.

Apart from the country's financial hub, the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have also experienced thunderstorms and lightning with rain of up to 60mm of rainfall.

With the weather department recording 27mm rainfall at Saidpur, 15mm at Shamsabad, 12mm at Kacheri and 4mm at Pirwadhai, the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) managing director said that officials were on a high alert to deal with any emergency situation and staff with heavy machinery had been deployed in low-lying areas.