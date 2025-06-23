3-magnitude earthquake hits parts of Karachi

Karachi experienced light tremors in the early hours of Monday, as the Seismological Centre reported a magnitude 3.0 earthquake with its epicentre in Malir.
The quake struck at approximately 3:14am and had a depth of 8 kilometres. Tremors were mainly felt around the Quaidabad locality and nearby areas.
While the tremor was relatively mild, it caused alarm among local residents. Authorities have not reported any injuries or structural damage so far.
On June 16, a 3.1-magnitude earthquake had struck Balochistan’s Kalat district, sparking panic among residents.
According to the seismic centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the epicentre of the that earthquake was located 8 kilometres southeast of the Kalat district.
Islamabad also stresses need to respect civilian lives, adhere to international law by all parties
PMD predicts more showers in metropolis during the day
Letter signed by DPM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has been sent to Nobel Committee in Norway
Rawalpindi and Islamabad receive over 60mm of rainfall, says Wasa MD
Malala was shot by the outlawed TTP in 2012 when she was a schoolgirl
At least 7,519 Pakistanis return from Iran since June 12, say officials