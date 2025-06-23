3-magnitude earthquake hits parts of Karachi

A representational image of a Richter scale measuring an earthquake. — Unsplash/File

Karachi experienced light tremors in the early hours of Monday, as the Seismological Centre reported a magnitude 3.0 earthquake with its epicentre in Malir.

The quake struck at approximately 3:14am and had a depth of 8 kilometres. Tremors were mainly felt around the Quaidabad locality and nearby areas.

While the tremor was relatively mild, it caused alarm among local residents. Authorities have not reported any injuries or structural damage so far.

On June 16, a 3.1-magnitude earthquake had struck Balochistan’s Kalat district, sparking panic among residents.

According to the seismic centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the epicentre of the that earthquake was located 8 kilometres southeast of the Kalat district.