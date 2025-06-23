Dar urges Kashmir resolution, warns of Indian aggression at OIC meeting

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar gestures during a press conference. — APP/File

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has called for a peaceful resolution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, highlighting its significance for peace and stability in South Asia.

Speaking at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group meeting, Dar noted the region hosts over one-fifth of the global population and cannot endure prolonged conflict.

The attacks by Israel and India set a dangerous precedent for unilateral aggression. In future, the arguments being extended by these aggressors could be exploited to launch attacks on other countries as well. In these challenging times, Islamic unity and joint Islamic action are required more than ever,” he added.

The foreign minister noted that the current Indian designs in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are, in fact, a replication of the Israeli designs in Palestine.

"The script being enacted by Israel and India — in Palestine and Kashmir respectively — is essentially the same, with particular reference to egregious human rights violations and blatantly illegal attempts to change the demographics,” he explained.

He recalled that India attacked Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) without any verifiable evidence or a credible investigation into the Pahalgam attack.

“During the intervening night of May 6 and 7, India deliberately targeted civilian areas on the false pretext of the presence of terrorist infrastructure, resulting in the martyrdom of innocent men, women, and children. India’s unprovoked firing and shelling at the Line of Control also resulted in the loss of precious lives, houses, and other assets.

Given India’s unabated aggression, Pakistan was constrained to respond in line with Article 51 of the UN Charter to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Our response, in the early hours of May 10, was mature, calibrated, restrained, and targeted only against military installations. The purpose of our action was to demonstrate our right, will, and capability to defend our territory and people,” he added.

He further said that Pakistan remains firmly committed to upholding the ceasefire and promoting an environment of regional stability. However, at a time when international efforts are being made for regional peace and stability, the statements emerging from India reflect an aggressive and belligerent approach.

“India is fabricating misleading narratives to justify aggression. These rhetorical statements must stop.”

He informed that the Indian authorities exploited the Pahalgam attack to launch a massive crackdown in IIOJK.

“The OIC and its member states should use their influence to urge India to improve the human rights situation in IIOJK; release the political prisoners; repeal draconian emergency laws; remove military presence from populated areas; and implement the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” he concluded.