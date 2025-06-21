PTI seeks meaningful dialogue after 'talks with establishment hits roadblock'

Chairman PTI Gohar Khan talks to the media as he arrives to attend a hearing at the High Court in Islamabad on August 9, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Amid claims that the negotiations between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the establishment hit a roadblock, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan stated on Saturday that his party was prepared to make serious and fruitful contacts with the stakeholders for the sake of the nation.

Gohar acknowledged that certain government officials and members of PTI had been making it difficult to maintain contacts, but he asserted that the PTI was open to hold dialogue.

Hopes for a renewed dialogue between the PTI and the establishment appear to have stalled following Eid ul Adha. Sources revealed that an important government figure contacted Barrister Gohar before Eid, briefly resuming communication that had been largely cut off since November 26 last year.

According to PTI sources, substantive contacts and discussions with the PTI leadership were anticipated to commence after the Eid holidays. However, this potential breakthrough has reportedly halted due to recent statements made by PTI founder Imran Khan and other party members.

Furthermore, sources indicate that protests by PTI supporters in the United States have also contributed to the breakdown in progress. Both the government and establishment, as well as serious circles within the PTI, are reportedly displeased with the protests in the US.

Some PTI members claim that the lack of a common strategy is a major obstacle in resolving the ongoing issues.

Last month, incarcerated PTI founding chairman had announced to launch a countrywide movement, without giving a date, which has recently been postponed for two weeks due to ongoing global developments following the Iran-Israel conflict.

During her interactions with journalists outside Central Jail Adiala on June 17, Imran’s sister Noreen Niazi said that Imran has decided to delay the protest movement in light of the current global situation.

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was booked in multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since his ouster from power via the opposition's no-trust motion in April 2022.

The PTI founder, last month, said he will lead his party’s upcoming protest movement against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led coalition government at the Centre, from prison.

Quoting Khan, Senator Ali Zafar said that the PTI founder directed his party leadership to make the upcoming nationwide protest movement against the federal government “decisive”.

On the other hand, in a show of his aggressive political style, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur last week once again warned of an armed march towards Islamabad, vowing that any attack on PTI supporters would be met with force.

"If a bullet is fired at us, we will respond with bullets and not just fire back but strike with full force," Gandapur said while addressing a rally held in the Mathra area on the outskirts of Peshawar to demand the release of Imran.