A car seen through a windscreen with raindrops. — APP/File

KARACHI: Residents of the port city on Saturday witnessed light drizzle for the second day providing a much-needed relief to the residents of the city who have been reeling under high temperatures recently.

Light showers were reported in Karachi's Lyari, Mauripur, Clifton and surrounding areas with the maximum temperature likely to reach 36 degrees Celsius amid a 68% humidity level coupled with 19 kilometres per hour winds blowing from the West.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast further intermittent drizzle throughout the day today along with the possibility of strong winds.

The PMD's prediction comes a day after Areas including Gulshan-e-Maymar, Sohrab Goth, Scheme 33, Federal B Area, Liaquatabad, University Road, Stadium Road, and PECHS experienced brief showers — providing much-needed relief to Karachiites who have been experiencing above 40°C in recent days.

Earlier, the Met Office in its pre-monsoon advisory stated that moist currents from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea were beginning to enter the country, setting the stage for the upcoming monsoon season. From 22 to 24 June, strong winds and thunderstorm-related rainfall are expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, and Jacobabad.

The PMD has forecast pre-monsoon rains across various other regions of the country as well from today till June 23 with occasional gaps, subsiding the intense heatwave affecting several parts.

The expected wet spell will bring dust storms, rain-wind, and thundershowers, while isolated areas may also experience heavy rainfall and hailstorms.

The forecast further warned that windstorms and lightning may cause damage to vulnerable structures such as electric poles, trees, solar panels, and parked vehicles, especially in upper and central regions including Islamabad. The intense heatwave currently affecting many parts of the country is expected to gradually subside during the forecast period.

There is also a risk of urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Islamabad during heavy downpours. Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities in line with the forecast.