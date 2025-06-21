Leslie Bibb shares disappointing news about relationship with Sam Rockwell

Leslie Bibb, Sam Rockwell have been together for around eighteen years

Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell have been together for around 18 years. When a couple stays together for so many years, fans get invested in that relationship and root for it.

However, Bibb's recent bombshell claim has doused fans' hopes.

The 51-year-old while cohosting TODAY With Jenna & Friends with Jenna Bush Hager touched upon the rising trend of women choosing not to marry their partners.

"Listen, you're speaking to the choir. I mean, listen, I love Sam Rockwell, I would put him in my pocket and carry him with me all the time, I love him. I do not want to get married," Bibb revealed. "I feel like we are married."

Hager enquired what Rockwell's take on this is. She asked if he wanted to marry Bibb when they began dating 18 years back.

"No … and then he would annoy the crap out of me because he was like, ‘Really? You don't want to get married?' [and] I was like, ‘Stop saying it, I already said I don't want to marry you. Stop asking me like I'm going to pull, like, a sneak on you. But he didn't want it either, the White Lotus star instantly responded.

She explained further, "I mean, I don't know, maybe it's probably something about the way we grew up but I feel like, if it ain't broke, don't fix it."

The two further discussed the possibility of the Iron Man star having any children which she vehemently opposed.

"…it's just not in me."

For the unversed, Bibb and Rockwell have also starred together in multiple projects including Iron Man 2 (2010), Don Verdean (2015) and The Dark of Night (2017), as well as the season 3 of The White Lotus.