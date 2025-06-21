Chrishell Stause returns to IVF fight with no peace

Chrishell Stause has opened up again about her difficult journey with IVF, saying she feels like she’s “back on the IVF hell train.”

The 43-year-old star revealed that this would be her last try.

Chrishell, who tied the knot with musician G Flip in 2023, opened up in her Instagram Story and admitted this round feels heavier than before. She’s hoping for the best but made it clear that her body and heart can only take so much.

She penned: "Back on the IVF hell train. I think this may be my last attempt. There are other alternatives, but this route needed to be tried first bc of timing. So if it's meant to be it will be. If not, pivot [heart emoji] (sic)"

Chrishell also shared her gratitude for all the love and support she’s received from fans during her IVF journey.

She said in a separate post: "Live footage of me reading all the beautiful supportive messages on the last slide. THANK YOU [prayer emoji] (sic)"

Chrishell ended things with her Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim in 2021 after they disagreed about having kids. But in the past, she shared that she was finally feeling closer to making her dream of becoming a parent come true.

She told Us Weekly: "We are feeling really positive about where we’re at currently. And I will tell you this - nobody will be happier to report good news than me when it’s that time. So, until then, I just really feel like everything happens for a reason."