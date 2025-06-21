'Genuine peacemaker': Govt backs Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for defusing Pakistan-India crisis

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and US President Donald Trump. — Reuters/File

The government of Pakistan has formally recommended US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, crediting his decisive intervention for defusing a dangerous military standoff between nuclear-armed Pakistan and India.

In a statement issued on X, the federal government said that the international community had witnessed "unprovoked and unlawful Indian aggression," which it described as a "grave violation" of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The attack, according to the statement, resulted in the "tragic loss of innocent lives, including women, children, and the elderly."

In response, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos — a "measured, resolute, and precise military" countermeasure. The operation, Pakistan stressed, was executed to re-establish deterrence and defend its territorial integrity while “consciously avoiding civilian harm.”

Amid the heightened tensions, the statement noted that President Trump “demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship” by engaging diplomatically with both Islamabad and New Delhi. This effort, it added, helped de-escalate the rapidly worsening situation, secured a ceasefire, and prevented a wider regional conflict. The government hailed Trump’s actions as those of a “genuine peacemaker” with a firm commitment to resolving conflict through dialogue.

The government also acknowledged Trump’s previous “sincere offers” to help resolve the Kashmir dispute — reiterating that the decades-old issue lies at the heart of regional instability. It added that “durable peace in South Asia would remain elusive” without the implementation of relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement concluded by underscoring Pakistan’s admiration for Trump’s “pragmatic diplomacy and effective peace-building,” adding that the country remains hopeful his efforts will contribute to broader regional and global stability — particularly amid the worsening crises in the Middle East, including the situation in Gaza and tensions involving Iran.

Last month, Trump said that the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours agreed to a ceasefire after talks mediated by the US, and that the hostilities ended after he urged the countries to focus on trade instead of war.

However, two days earlier, Modi told Trump that the ceasefire was achieved through talks between the Indian and Pakistani militaries and not US mediation, according to India's most senior diplomat, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

"PM Modi told President Trump clearly that during this period, there was no talk at any stage on subjects like India-US trade deal or US mediation between India and Pakistan," Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in a press statement while referring to the telephonic conversation between the two leaders.

The heaviest fighting in decades between Pakistan and India was sparked by an April 22 attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that killed 26 people, most of them tourists. New Delhi blamed Pakistan for the attack, a charge denied by Islamabad.

In response to India's cross-border strikes, Pakistan had launched Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos after downing six Indian Air Force jets, including three Rafales in response to Indian aggression.

The two countries, following four days of armed conflict, agreed on a ceasefire on May 10.

Although Pakistan has time again praised and credited President Trump for his role in the ceasefire, which he himself has highlighted on multiple occasions, India has denied any US involvement whatsoever.

However, the US president is on record reiterating his stance and has even offered to mediate the longstanding Kashmir dispute between the two countries — a stance also highlighted by the US State Department as well.