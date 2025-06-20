Louis Tomlinson’s sister Lottie shares new update after health crisis

Louis Tomlinson’s sister rushed to hospital amid health scare

Lottie Tomlinson offered a reassuring update to her concerned fans after she had to undergo an emergency surgery.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 19, the influencer and former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson’s sister revealed she had returned to her hotel in Abu Dhabi and is spending quality time with her family after the health scare.

"Back where I belong [white heart emoji] you make everything better," the social media teen sensation captioned the photo featuring her fiance Lewis Burton, playing with their two children in the swimming pool.

The post came just hours after Lottie, 26, shared a selfie with her partner as they head back to the hotel following her hospitalisation.

For the unversed, the make-up artist had fallen seriously ill while en route to Abu Dhabi, experiencing severe stomach pain mid-flight.

"So I didn't expect to start my trip like this. But I’m just grateful that I’m recovering now," she said in a video from her hospital bed. "I fell quite ill on the way here on the plane with really bad stomach pains."

Doctors initially placed her on a drip, but when her condition didn’t improve, the mother of two was taken in for emergency surgery to have her appendix removed.

"So last night I had surgery to remove my appendix, and it all went well," she confirmed.

Lottie concluded by expressing her heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses who cared for her, saying she was deeply grateful for their swift action and support in helping her recover.