First summer showers bring relief to heat-weary Karachi

A veiw of Mazaar-e-Quaid in Karachi. — APP/File

KARACHI: Several areas of the city experienced light drizzle on Friday, offering a welcome hint of relief to residents following days of intense heat.

Areas including Gulshan-e-Maymar, Sohrab Goth, Scheme 33, Federal B Area, Liaquatabad, University Road, Stadium Road, and PECHS experienced some drizzle.

The city had been reeling under high temperatures, with mercury levels soaring above 40 degrees Celcius in recent days. The light rain brought a noticeable drop in feels-like temperature and raised hopes for more showers in the coming days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Karachi is likely to experience cloudy and pleasant weather over the next three days, with chances of light drizzle during the early morning and late night hours. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain between 33°C and 35°C, with a slight increase to 35°C-37°C forecast for Monday.

In its pre-monsoon advisory, the Met Office stated that moist currents from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are beginning to enter the country, setting the stage for the upcoming monsoon season. From 22 to 24 June, strong winds and thunderstorm-related rainfall are expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, and Jacobabad.

The department further added that a monsoon system could begin to influence Sindh by the final week of June, with higher-than-usual rainfall expected in the province this season.

The PMD has forecast pre-monsoon rains across various other regions of the country as well from today till June 23 with occasional gaps, subsiding the intense heatwave affecting several parts.

The expected wet spell will bring dust storms, rain-wind, and thundershowers, while isolated areas may also experience heavy rainfall and hailstorms.

A westerly wave was also likely to approach the upper regions starting today, which will contribute to the development of unstable weather conditions during this period.

The Met Office warned that windstorms and lightning may cause damage to vulnerable structures such as electric poles, trees, solar panels, and parked vehicles, especially in upper and central regions including Islamabad. The intense heatwave currently affecting many parts of the country is expected to gradually subside during the forecast period.

There is a risk of urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Islamabad during heavy downpours. Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities in line with the forecast.

The general public, travellers, and tourists are urged to take precautionary measures and avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable or flood-prone areas.

The PMD has advised all authorities concerned to remain on alert and take necessary measures to prevent any untoward situation.