The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday condemned Israel's military actions against Iran, calling them “unjustified”, urging world leaders and United Nations to take immediate steps to uphold international law and ensure accountability.

During a weekly press briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said the Israeli strikes violated Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and contravened the UN Charter.

“Iran has a right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter,” he said, adding that Pakistan stood in “resolute solidarity” with the Iranian people and viewed the Israeli actions as “blatant provocations” that posed a serious threat to peace, security, and stability in the region and beyond.

The spokesperson also confirmed that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held telephone conversations with his counterparts from Iran, Turkiye, Egypt, UAE, and UK.

The FO spokesperson said the discussions focused on the deteriorating regional situation with the leaders expressing concern over the escalation.

They agreed on the importance of working together to maintain peace and stability and emphasised the need to de-escalate tensions, he added.

Furthermore, he highlighted that 21 Muslim countries have jointly rejected Israel's aggression against Iran, calling the actions a breach of international laws and the UN Charter.

The FO spokesperson reiterated Pakistan's long-standing call for the urgent establishment of the Middle East as a zone free of nuclear and major weapons of mass destruction.

Fighting between Iran and Israel entered their seventh consecutive day on Thursday with fresh missile strikes reported across southern and central Israel, including a direct hit on a hospital in Beersheba.

Israeli officials said Iran launched “dozens” of missiles, some of which struck areas near Tel Aviv as well as the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba. The hospital was left heavily damaged, with parts engulfed in flames.

Shlomi Codish, the hospital’s director, reported that 40 people had been injured in the strike. “Several wards were completely demolished, and there is extensive damage across the entire hospital,” he said.

In response, Iranian officials claimed the target of the missile barrage was a nearby military and intelligence facility, not the hospital.