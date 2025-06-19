Speedy dumper claims two more lives in Karachi

Cranes seen lifting the overturned dumper from the car in Karachi' Drigh Road road area on June 19, 2025.— Geo News/screengrab

A woman and a child lost their lives after a speedy dumper overturned onto their car near the Drigh Road area of Karachi on Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred around 3:15 am during an alleged high-speed race between dumper trucks.

Rescue officials arrived shortly after the incident and moved the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital for legal procedures and medical care.

Preliminary findings indicate the car was completely crushed under the weight of the overturned dumper.

Shahid Hussain, a spokesperson for a welfare organisation, confirmed the crash happened during a reckless race between two dumpers.

He said the dumper lost balance and flipped onto a private vehicle carrying a family. “A woman and child died on the spot while two others were hurt,” he told reporters.

The spokesperson condemned the careless conduct of dumper drivers and urged authorities to tighten traffic enforcement to prevent such tragedies.