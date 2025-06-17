Imran Khan puts protest movement 'on hold' amid global tensions

Supporters of jailed PTI founder Imran Khan march towards Islamabad after clearing shipping containers placed by authorities during a demonstration demanding former prime minister's release, in Punjab's Hasan Abdal on November 25, 2024. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Imprisoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has postponed his planned nationwide protest movement for two weeks citing ongoing global developments in the wake of the Iran-Israel conflict, his sister Noreen Niazi

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail on Tuesday, she said the former prime minister made the decision in response to the current international situation and stressed the need for national unity amid escalating regional tensions.

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was booked in multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since his ouster from power via the opposition's no-trust motion in April 2022.

The PTI founder, last month, said he will lead his party’s upcoming protest movement against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led coalition government at the Centre, from prison.

Quoting Khan, Senator Ali Zafar said that the PTI founder directed his party leadership to make the upcoming nationwide protest movement against the federal government “decisive”.

Talking to journalists, Noreen Niazi further said that he [Imran Khan] believes Pakistan needs unity during these [challenging times].

"Imran Khan is aware of global developments and has stressed the importance of national cohesion," she stated.

Meanwhile, Uzma Khan, who also held a meeting with PTI founder at Adiala jail today, said that Imran's stance on international issues, including Israel, is well known globally.

It may be noted that the government and PTI had agreed to hold consultations over the differences last year before the latter abruptly quit the dialogue process over the non-formation of judicial commissions to probe the May 9, 2023 and November 26 events, after attending three meetings with the government’s delegation.

The premier, last month, had called on PTI to join a national dialogue during his speech on the floor of the National Assembly, while a similar offer had been made in the past few months as well.