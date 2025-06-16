Several Iran border crossings in Balochistan closed

Pakistani soldiers wearing facemasks stand guard at the closed Pakistan-Iran border in Taftan on February 25, 2020 as fears over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus escalate following an outbreak in neighbouring Iran. — AFP

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, the Balochistan government on Sunday closed all Iran border crossings in Panjgur, Gwadar, and Kech for an unspecified period, citing security concerns and regional instability.

According to official statements from district administrations, border crossings with Iran in Panjgur, Gwadar, and Kech have been shut until further notice.

In Panjgur, authorities confirmed that movement through the Cheedgi and Jirak-Prom crossings would remain suspended.

Local officials urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and cooperate with the authorities during this period of heightened alert.

Gwadar's administration also confirmed the closure of the Gabd-Kalato 250 border corridor, following directives from the Balochistan government. In a public appeal, officials asked for the public’s cooperation and advised individuals to contact local authorities for any guidance or assistance.

Meanwhile, the Radeeg-Mand border crossing in the Kech district has also been closed. Deputy Commissioner Kech said the decision was made in response to the "volatile situation in Iran," and stressed the need for caution and public cooperation.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior has further advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Iran due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. In addition, airspace between the two countries remains suspended.

Despite these closures, the Taftan border crossing in Chagai district remains operational.

Authorities there confirmed that cross-border trade and the movement of passengers are continuing as normal.