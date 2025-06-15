Lily Collins pens down touching tribute for husband on Father’s Day

Lily Collins and husband Charlie McDowell celebrate first Father’s Day with baby

Lily Collins shared a heartfelt wish for husband Charlie McDowell as he marked his first Father’s Day after welcoming baby Tove earlier this year.

The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared a carousel of adorable pictures of Charlie with their baby and wrote a lengthy note in the caption.

“Happy first Father’s Day @charliemcdowell. Tove is the luckiest little girl in the world to be yours. Seeing you with her is the most beautiful thing,” the Love, Rosie star began.

Lily continued, “You certainly were born to be a dad and you continue to amaze me every single day with the countless ways you protect and nurture her, make her laugh, and shower her with adoration. Thank you for taking the best care of our little T and of course big brother @redforddog. What would we do without you? We love you so so SO much…”

The Emily In Paris actress and the film director welcomed their daughter in January this year.

Lily shared another post on Instagram dedicated to her dad, Phil Collins, sharing an interview of the musician from 1999.

“Still saying ‘That's my dad!’ 25 years later. But now, I get to play the film for my own daughter, who will one day point at the screen and say ‘That's my grandpa!’ Happy Father's Day, Dad. I love you and forever proud to be your daughter...,” she wrote in the caption.