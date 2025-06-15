Karachi likely to see light to moderate rain on Monday, Tuesday

A car seen through a windscreen with raindrops. — APP/File

KARACHI: Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by wind and thunderstorms is likely in parts of Karachi on Monday, with showers expected to continue through Tuesday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Department stated that the city will remain hot and humid over the next 24 hours, with partly cloudy conditions prevailing.

Maximum temperatures may reach up to 37°C, while humidity levels stand at 72%. Wind speeds have been recorded at 18 kilometres per hour.

The Met Department noted that rainfall may occur at isolated locations in the city and is expected to range from light to moderate.

Earlier, Met officials had said a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist through Sunday and Monday, according to The News. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very hot in plain areas.

However, partly cloudy weather with dust-storm-rain/thundershower was likely at isolated places in North-East and South Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and South-East Sindh, North-East Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities including Gujrat, Mangla, Sialkot, Islamabad, Murree, Mir Khani, Kalam, Dir, Drosh, Rawalakot and Gupis.

Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat and Pasni where mercury reached 49°C.

Meanwhile, the average AQI in the city was 112 while the PM2.5 concentration was 8 times the World Health Organisation (WHO) annual PM2.5 guideline value.