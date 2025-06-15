Who Wants to Be a Millionaire 1st look revealed

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire's 1st look revealed sending fans into frenzy as none other than Matt Damon would be the guest on the show.

Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the upcoming fourth season of the beloved trivia show as shown in the teaser released.

"Millionnaire is back," said 57-year-old enthusiastically.

However, to everyone's surprise (and delight) Damon is on the list of celebs and stars set to participate in the game show.

The Odyssey actor as well as Ken Jennings will appear play the game as a team to earn the amount for charity.

As per the clip, the Jeopardy! host teases Kimmel while sitting beside Oppenheimer star, "Do we love Matt Damon or what?”

Continuing the fun 'long-running feud' between the host and the actor, Kimmel responds, "I’m coming on Jeopardy! with someone you hate!"

For the unversed, the playful banter between the two goes way back to 2005 when while hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kimmel apologized to the Academy Award winner for 'running out of time' for him – even though he wasn't even lined up for the show.

Both have been playing along all these years continuing to take jabs at each other whenever they find a chance.

Apart from Damon and Jennings pairing, there are many celebs who will appear as a team on the show (as per Us Weekly) including, Joe Buck and Oliver Hudson, Helen Hunt and Dan Bucatinsky, Kal Penn and Jameela Jamil, Brad Goreski and Gary Janetti, Mike Birbiglia and Atsuko Okatsuka, Tramell Tillman and Zach Cherry, Sarah Silverman and Marc Maron, Jordan Kepler and Ronny Chieng, plus Jillian Bell and Chloe Fineman.