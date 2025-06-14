PM seeks early finalisation of EV policy to curb fossil fuel use

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting on Electric Vehicles policy in Lahore on June 14, 2025. — PID

In a bid to reduce Pakistan’s reliance on fossil fuels, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to finalise the Electric Vehicles (EV) Policy 2025 and submit it promptly to the federal cabinet.

The prime minister issued these directives while chairing a high-level meeting on Saturday to review the policy framework in detail.

PM Shehbaz also stressed the need for priority-based efforts to promote electric vehicles. “We must move swiftly to support the adoption of battery-powered motorcycles, scooters, rickshaws, cars, and buses,” he said.

The prime minister underscored the importance of developing the necessary charging infrastructure. “Charging stations and battery swapping facilities are essential if we want a sustainable and widespread shift to electric vehicles,” PM Shehbaz noted.

The premier said it was imperative to facilitate domestic industries to build their manufacturing capacity, particularly for two- and three-wheeled EVs.

Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahmad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, and senior officials were present at the meeting.