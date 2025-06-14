PM Shehbaz says Iran fully entitled to self-defence after Israeli aggression

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing joint press conference along with Iran President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran, Iran, May 26, 2025. — PID/File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed full support for Iran following Israeli unprovoked and unjustified attacks and said that Iran had the right to self-defence, as provided under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

In a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, PM Shehbaz strongly condemned the Israeli attacks against Iran, saying that it violated Tehran's sovereignty and territorial integrity, read a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Expressing heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives in the attacks, the premier recalled Pakistan’s support to Iran at the UN Security Council's emergency meeting, held yesterday.

PM Shehbaz denounced Israel's blatant provocations and adventurism as a grave threat to regional and global peace and stability.

He also condemned Israel's unabated genocidal campaign against the valiant Palestinians, carried out with complete impunity.

He urged the international community and the UN to take urgent and credible steps to put an end to Israel's aggressive behaviour and its illegal actions.

He stated that Pakistan was fully committed to promoting peace in the region and stood ready to play its role in this context.

President Pezeshkian thanked PM Shehbaz for Pakistan's support and solidarity with Iran at this difficult time, particularly at the UNSC.

He said this gesture was reflective of the close and brotherly relations between the two countries.

The Iranian president also apprised the prime minister of Iran's perspective on the crisis with Israel and urged the international community, particularly the Islamic countries, to work together closely to counter these threats.

Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

The Middle East found itself plunged into a perilous new chapter of war following an unprecedented escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran on Friday.

What began as a targeted Israeli bombing raid against Iran's senior military leadership and top nuclear scientists has quickly spiralled into a full-blown conflict, with both sides exchanging significant blows and the future of regional stability hanging in the balance.

Reports indicate that the heads of both Iran's entire military and its Revolutionary Guards were killed in the opening hours, and Iranian air defences suffered a massive hit. Israel reportedly incurred minimal losses and faced no immediate major retaliation in the initial phase.

However, the situation dramatically shifted later on Friday night, when Iran launched a barrage of missiles across Israel. This counterattack reportedly overwhelmed Israel's Iron Dome defences.

The development has intensified concerns about the long-term implications and the potential for regional destabilisation.