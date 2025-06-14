'We’re not your colony’: CM Sindh demands fair share in federal spending

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah while addresses an event. —APP/File

Warning that political and financial support isn’t guaranteed, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday accused the federal government of repeatedly neglecting the province’s development needs.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday presented the federal budget for fiscal year 2025–26 with a total outlay of Rs17.57 trillion, announcing relief measures for the salaried class while overall federal expenditure is being slashed by 7%.

Speaking in Karachi on Saturday, Shah said the Centre had gone too far by dismantling the Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD), a move he called "unjust" and damaging to local infrastructure planning.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in 2024 ordered the immediate abolition of PWD following its deteriorating performance in achieving its objectives.

“We are not a colony,” he said, urging Islamabad to treat Sindh with the respect it deserves within the federation.

Referring to the recent budget process, Shah made it clear that Sindh's cooperation is conditional. “Bilawal Bhutto has already said it: either give Sindh its rightful projects or forget about our vote on the budget,” he warned.

“If the projects don’t come to Sindh, then go ahead and pass your budget without us,” Shah added, reiterating that the province wouldn’t tolerate being treated like an afterthought. “If we are treated like stepchildren, we know how to fight for our rights.”

In the budget presented earlier this week, the government has allocated Rs1 trillion for the federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), similar to last year’s outlay.

About 30% of this allocation will be used for transport infrastructure projects, according to the budget document.

The chief minister also responded to what he called a campaign of misinformation surrounding the Shahrah-e-Bhutto project.

“Bizarre stories are being spread. Someone even showed up with a pistol claiming dacoits were here and had fled,” he said, dismissing the claims as exaggerated and disruptive.

On plans, Shah said the Sindh government was pushing ahead with its infrastructure goals, including a major link road connecting Karachi Port to Qayyumabad.

“The business community of Karachi is fully on board and supporting this effort,” he noted.

He closed by defending the Pakistan Peoples Party’s development record, saying, “Whether others acknowledge it or not, the people can see what we’ve done.”